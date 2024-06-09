Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon now Mr. and Mrs.

Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon are now husband and wife.

The couple got married in a secret ceremony today, 9 June, at a private resort in Silang, Cavite.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, principal sponsors of the wedding include ABS-CBN chief executive officer and president Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Board of Directors member Charo Santos-Concio, Maricel Soriano, Olivia Lamasan, Vilma Santos-Recto, Viva Artists Agency’s Veronique del Rosario-Corpuz, Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, Senator Bong Revilla and wife Cong. Lani Mercado.

Sue Ramirez served as the Maid of Honor. Charlie’s Four Sisters Before the Wedding co-star Belle Mariano, Kaila Estrada and Adrian Lindayag were bridesmaids.

The bride’s entourage also included Loisa Andalio, Elisse Joson and Alexa Ilacad. Ketchup Eusebio and Ramon Bautista were groomsmen.

Charlie and Carlo were rumored to be engaged in February after the actress was spotted with an engagement ring. Carlo first confirmed that they were dating in January 2023.

Charlie recently won Best Actress at the 2024 Gawad Urian for Third World Romance.