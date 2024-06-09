Photos

BOOKWORMS, REJOICE!

LOOK: A new "tambayan" for book lovers has just opened at Ayala Triangle in Makati City. Thanks to the WTA Open Library — a joint project of architecture firm WTA, Ayala Land, and Instituto Cervantes — for installing a structure with the latest expression of social architecture and displaying a wide range of books from various authors that can be freely taken. The open library also accepts book donations from visitors. On Sunday, 9 June 2024, some bookworms are spotted inside the library, looking for books to read. | via KING RODRIGUEZ