BEBOT IN A FLASH

Gabriel Elorde Jr. vividly remembers that day in the 1970s when a bus pulled up in front of the vast Elorde Sports Center (ESC) parking area along Sucat Road.

The way he recalls that day, Elorde insists it felt as if it happened just recently.

The bus, already packed with people, was picking up boxers and trainers en route to the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“I was supposed to make my amateur debut,” Elorde, nicknamed “Bebot,” told the DAILY TRIBUNE on a humid and hot Thursday afternoon at one of Parañaque’s famous landmarks.

“As I was walking towards the bus, daddy saw me and told me to come over,” Bebot said, his facial expression assuming a worried look and even his voice suddenly sounding nervous.

Daddy is no other than the late Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, the Philippine boxing legend who was the Manny Pacquiao of his day.

Already retired from the sport that brought him fame, glory and riches, The Flash was having his morning routine of reading the papers and relaxing when Bebot came walking by carrying a duffel bag.

“I could remember the newspaper that he was holding: Evening Post.”

“He then asked me: Saan ka pupunta (Where you headed?).”

“Mag-basketball po.”

Of course, he wasn’t playing ball that particular day.

“He asked me to open my bag and I did.”

Upon seeing what was inside, The Flash then told him to just stay home.

“The contents of my gym bag were not meant for basketball. Instead of basketball shoes, he saw a pair of boxing boots. Instead of a basketball, he saw a pair of gloves and other stuff meant for boxing and not basketball,” Bebot said, his eyes turning into slits as he smiled recalling the good old days.

“Uwi (Go home),” The Flash said.

Despite his massive success as the country’s premier puncher in the 1960s, having reigned as world junior-lightweight champion from March 1960 to June 1967, Flash Elorde didn’t want any of his sons to become a boxer.

While Bebot and younger brother Johnny began to like boxing, they worked out and used the facilities without their father knowing it.

Later on, Johnny was allowed to pursue a boxing career and even went on to fight in the Southeast Asian Games with his father’s blessing.

“During that time, a lot of young kids were getting into (illegal) drugs so Daddy gave in because it was one way of keeping Johnny away from vices,” Bebot said.

“Patago (We trained in secrecy),” he added.

Born on 10 February 1957 at San Juan de Dios Hospital in Pasay, Bebot still got himself involved in the fight game.

But it was his grandfather — Hall of Fame inductee Lope “Papa” Sarreal — who influenced him.

The second of seven kids of The Flash and Laura Sarreal, Bebot studied elementary at St. Andrew’s in Parañnaque and St. Rita School. He spent his high school at Adamson University before moving to St. Rita once again where he graduated.

After two years at St. Rita for college, he moved to the University of the East and graduated with a degree of Business Administration in 1980 when he was already married to Arlene.

“I got married at age 17,” he said.

But even at that young age, he was given the green light by his Lolo Sarreal to represent him overseas.

“I traveled extensively in Central and South America because my Lolo was the promoter not only of Filipino boxers but also foreign fighters.”

The list of his travel destination oozed with exotic flavor: Panama, Venezuela, Ecuador, Argentina, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Among the top boxers he accompanied abroad were ex-world champion Erbito Salavarria, Bert Nabalatan and Ding Cabanela.

Later on, Bebot’s passport would be bear stamps from Australia and New Zealand and Spain and numerous trips from Japan and Korea as well.

Trips to the mainland United States and Hawaii didn’t excite him anymore as he had traveled to America countless times and even got himself based in Los Angeles.

One time, he even lived in Hawaii where he put on regular boxing shows.

“I was the one who brought Luisito Espinosa to Hawaii and San Francisco,” Bebot said, noting that he staged almost 30 promotions in the Aloha State.

Nowadays, Bebot is still into boxing although not as active as before.

He rises early so he can exercise before reporting for office work at the ESC, just a short drive from his residence.

“I spend about three hours here so I can attend meetings and oversee the operations,” said Bebot, who assumed the position of President and Chairman of the Board of the Elorde Sports and Tourism Development Corporation following the death of Laura during Covid.

After his short office stint, Bebot goes back home to check on the progress of his boxers’ training.

“I only have 15 boxers and after watching them train, I take a short nap to recharge.”

Then, it’s back to his daily grind.

But when he is free from work and boxing, Bebot makes sure he gets to experience a little fun.

“My weekends are spent with family. We sometimes go to the movies, eat out and relax.”

But boxing continues to hold a special place in his heart.

In fact, he still does regular small shows at the ESC Flash Grand Ballroom to make sure his boxers get to earn a little.

“Boxing is a tough and very dangerous sport and whenever a boxer gets to climb the ring, that could potentially be his last,” Bebot said as his conversation with the visiting scribe was about to wind up.

They both headed out the office and the writer took a quick look at probably the spot where Bebot got caught by The Flash in a bid to slip out.

The sun was burning bright and the humidity was sickening but Bebot walked alongside his pal, still wet behind the ears, who he brought to Japan for a world title fight coverage 30 years ago.

“Thank you for remembering me,” Bebot fondly said as they prepared to part ways.

The guy smiled and Bebot likewise did the same thing.

Then they bade each other goodbye.