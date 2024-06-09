Baguio intensifies campaign vs animal cruelty

BAGUIO CITY — The local government here is vowing to strengthen enforcement of animal welfare laws following the arrest of a man filmed butchering a dog in a viral social media video.

City officials said the arrest came after the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) reported to Mayor Benjamin Magalong that they had apprehended the suspect seen in the video.

Magalong subsequently directed the BCPO and the City Veterinary and Agriculture Office to strictly implement Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998. The law, amended by Republic Act 10631, protects animal welfare and outlines penalties for violators.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by the Furvent Animal Rescue and Advocacy group, who alerted authorities to the online video. The footage reportedly showed the man repeatedly hitting a dog with a metal object until it died. A neighbor captured the incident on video.

Responding to the complaint, officers from BCPO Station 9 apprehended the suspect. He now faces charges for violating the Animal Welfare Act.

The mayor also condemned animal cruelty in Baguio City, stressing that police will actively search for and arrest violators of the law.