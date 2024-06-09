BAGONG PILIPINAS VS BAGONG LIPUNAN: BBM ‘taking page from his old man,’ says analyst

Malacañang has ordered all government offices and schools in the country to recite the hymn “Bagong Pilipinas” (A New Philippines) every week during flag ceremonies.

The Palace issued the directive after the Marcos administration introduced Bagong Pilipinas as its way of leadership and governance last July 2023.

Bagong Pilipinas became famous during Marcos’ presidential campaign since it was used in a jingle by rapper Andrew E.

The slogan also drew comparisons with the catchphrase hymn “Bagong Lipunan,” or “New Society,” which the President’s late father, Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., also ordered played continuously during his regime from 1965 to 1986.

Political analyst and law professor Edward Chico said the President’s directive may be reminiscent of “what his father did during martial law,” adding, “clearly he’s taking a page from his (late) old man.”

‘Nothing wrong’

“Honestly, there is nothing wrong with it. As the Chief Executive, he can issue such a directive and anything that instills discipline, love for country and promotes principled, accountable, and dependable governance should be encouraged,” Attorney Chico said.

“In fact, from a historical standpoint, national hymns and pledges play a crucial role in galvanizing the people to intensify this sense of nationalism and nationhood,” he added. “The only concern here is how those who fought martial law and those who sympathize with them will take this.”

“So instead of unifying the people, it could be used as a rallying point to create narratives that would raise apprehension about the possibility of reliving another martial law rule,” Chico, also an in-demand stand-up comedian, warned.

However, Chico said the existing political paradigm and climate are not conducive to martial law making a comeback from one Marcos to another, or the directive creating a “ruckus” over the comparison between Baging Pilipinas and Bagong Lipunan.

Malacañang said that Bagong Pilipinas is “characterized by a principled, accountable, and dependable government, reinforced by unified institutions of society.”

“For this purpose, the heads of all national government agencies and instrumentalities shall ensure that the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge, which are annexed to this Circular, are properly disseminated within their respective institutions and offices,” the memorandum read.

In Memorandum Circular 52 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 4 June but was only made public on Sunday, Malacañang told the national government agencies — including the Government-Owned or-Controlled Corporations and state universities and colleges, to follow its rules to instill the principles of Bagong Pilipinas among government workers.

The Presidential Communications Office was also told to make sure that the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge were communicated and shared with all government offices and the public.

The “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines,” or Republic Act 8491, says that all government offices, including local government units, must hold a ceremony to raise the flag every Monday morning and a ceremony to lower it every Friday afternoon.