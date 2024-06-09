Art of disposal

Creativity meets environmental sustainability in La Union as the provincial government installed in key beach destinations giant trash bins that do not only spark imagination but also foster environmental consciousness among tourists and locals alike.

The trash bins take the shape of giant fish to symbolize the rich marine biodiversity in the province. They come with signages that encourage individuals to put their empty drink bottles and other recyclables there.

The giant trash bins can be seen in the Urbiztondo surfing area in San Juan; Bilagan Road in Santol; Baluarte Watchtower in Luna; Immuki Island in Balaoan; San Carlos beach in Caba; and Agoo Eco Park.

“We did not only place these trash bins to encourage visitors to properly dispose of their trash, but also to underscore our thrusts on environmental sustainability,” said Governor Raphaelle Veronica “Rafy” Ortega-David.

Annalyn Valdez, the provincial government’s environment and natural resources officer, said cleanliness and orderliness were maintained in the sites since the waste bins were installed.

“These destinations were already clean and litter-free even before, but the garbage receptacles were instrumental in the sustainability of the sites despite the continued influx of visitors,” she said.

“We installed them in December 2023 in time for the anticipated high foot traffic during the holidays, and it was noticeable that the areas remained orderly even when the influx subsided,” Valdez noted.

Tourists were quick to notice these interesting installations.

“Unlike the normal trash bin, this piece of art is not an eyesore here at the beach, which preserves the beauty of this place we keep coming back to,” said Katrina Dionela, 21, who frequents the Urbiztondo beach as a respite from her busy life in the metro.