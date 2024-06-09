Angkas clarifies moto taxi operations

The management of ride-hailing firm Angkas on Sunday has clarified that it remains compliant with the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) regulations regarding the operation of motorcycle taxis in the Philippines.

This comes after reports surfaced that there were

ride-failing motorcycle operations in Baguio City as disclosed by the DoTr in Cordillera recently which sparked controversy.

In a statement, Angkas stressed that it strictly operates motorcycle taxi services within the designated areas authorized by the DoTR, which are limited to Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

“We wish to clarify that Angkas does not conduct any motorcycle taxi operations in Baguio City. Additionally, Angkas is not affiliated with any group reportedly offering ride-hailing services in Baguio City,” Angkas said.

It also added that Angkas services can only be accessed through the official Angkas application and it does not offer services through any social media or other online platforms.

“Angkas remains dedicated to working closely with the DoTr and the Baguio City local government unit to eliminate any unauthorized motorcycle services that falsely use the Angkas name,” Angkas said.

Earlier, DoTr Cordillera regional director Joshua Pablito revealed that they were already able to trace the social media application being used by the ones offering motorcycle taxi services in the city.

He added that they already referred the matter to the Baguio City Police Office for investigation and subsequent arrest of those involved in the operation of the illegal transport services.

Pablito is advising residents and visitors not to patronize the operation of motorcycle taxis in the city because it is not covered by the necessary insurance to cover for whatever injury or damage that will be incurred during accidents. He explained that passengers cannot claim for damages with the insurance company in case of accidents and any untoward incidents because the operation of motorcycle taxis are not covered by such as their operation in the city is not yet regulated making them illegal.