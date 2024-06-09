The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) remains committed in its all-out support to the national team’s endeavors in bringing honor to the country.

Commissioner Willie Marcial reiterated the league’s commitment to loaning its players and making the necessary adjustments to ensure Gilas Pilipinas will get enough firepower and preparation time heading into different major international tournaments.

This year, Gilas is set to shoot for a berth in the Paris Olympics next month and strut its wares in the second window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in November.

After the conclusion of the ongoing Philippine Cup finals between grand slam-seeking San Miguel Beer and Meralco, PBA stars called up for Gilas tour of duty will begin building up for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia scheduled for 2 to 7 July.

The PBA will open its 49th season in August and wraps up weeks before Gilas march into the next Asia Cup window.

“We’re talking about the Asian Cup and since it’s already ongoing we’ll back up (the Gilas program) all the way,” Marcial said.

Gilas holds a perfect 2-0 win-loss record after sweeping their first window assignment. The Filipinos will host unbeaten New Zealand on 21 November before taking on Hong Kong three days later.

The third window is set early next year with Gilas clashing against Chinese-Taipei on 20 February before a rematch with New Zealand on the 23rd.

The FIBA Asia Cup will run from 5 to 17 August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“Let’s see for next year, we’ll be talking with SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) on how to go about the Asia Cup,” Marcial added.

The PBA has yet to talk with SBP about the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand slated 9 to 20 December 2025.

Gilas won gold in the Phnom Penh edition last year.

“We have yet to sit down and talk about the Southeast Asian Games but as of now for the (FIBA Asia Cup) window, we’re giving our full support,” Marcial said.

The PBA has already cut its ongoing 48th season to only two conferences to give way for the country’s hosting and participation in the FIBA World Cup and the Asian Games.

Gilas ended a 61-year gold medal drought in the Asiad staged in Hangzhou, China.