Albanian crushes Chua’s hopes

Albanian Eklent Kaci toppled Johann Chua, 11-6, in the semifinal of the 2024 World Pool Championships on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Despite the loss, Chua remained optimistic after going this far in the tournament.

The 32-year-old pool player still pocketed $50,000 (P2.9 million) after making it to the semis.

“It’s still surreal. From a nine-year-old watching this tournament on TV to the one being watched by many,” Chua said.

“Yes, it’s not yet time, but this proves that I’m getting closer,” he added.

Chua defeated last year’s runner up Mohammad Soufi, 11-8, in the Round of 16 before beating Dang Jin Hu of China, 11-3, in the quarterfinal.

Carlo Biado is the last Filipino to rule the tournament.

In 2017, he whipped Roland Garcia in an all-Filipino final.