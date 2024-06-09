A preview of the finest

This edition boasts of the largest collection of paintings by 2003 National Artist Jose Joya, including two shining examples from his body of work — a book piece titled Impulse and a large scale work titled Alay, both completed in 1976. There’s also a rare painting on burlap by 1977 National Artist Arturo Luz, several paintings (among them, the buoyant Cactus and Yellow Window) by 2001 National Artist Ang Kiukok, and 1973 National Artist Carlos “Botong” Francisco’s Kuloban ni Rubing.

Also on view were significant works by renowned Filipino abstractionists like expatriate Alfonso Ossorio’s Fat & Thin, Fernando Zobel’s Invierno en Sevilla IV and Lee Aguinaldo’s Painting in Green No. 2, which is from the collection of celebrated Australian sociologist Prof. Ron Taft, who was introduced to Aguinaldo in Manila in the early 1960s by their mutual friend, Ken Rabin — a nephew of the great Mark Rothko.

Fans of contemporary art can marvel at Rodel Tapaya’s Ten Heads, from a distinguished Asia-Pacific collection, and Jigger Cruz’s Blues with the Sense of a Metaphor, among many others. Collectors of fine Filipino antique, on the other hand, can bid for an exquisite 1920’s Renaissance Revival credenza, a French Rococo style matrimonial bed, and an impressive 18th century Baroque pair of church retablo flanges in molave, to name just a few.

Presented with exclusive bank partner Metrobank, The Finer Pursuits live and online auction will take place on Saturday, 15 June, starting at 2 p.m. The online catalogue is available at salcedoauctions.com. In-person preview is ongoing until Friday, 14 June, at NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (including Sunday, closed on Monday). For inquiries, email info@salcedoauctions.com or phone +63 917 107 5581 | +63 917 591 2191 | +63 917 825 7449. For the latest updates, follow @salcedoauctions on Instagram and Facebook.