34 children in conflict with law graduate from elementary, SHS

THIRTY-FOUR children in conflict with the law (CICL) residing at the National Training School for Boys (NTSB) have completed their elementary and senior high school (SHS) education from the Jose Fabella Memorial School-Tanay Unit.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao congratulated the 27 SHS graduates and 7 elementary school graduates from the NTSB.

“You serve as a testament to the miracles created by second chances. Despite the circumstances that you are in, you allowed yourselves to make right choices that will shape a future that you are proud of,” Dumlao said.

She also thanked the CICL graduates for their determination and hard work to finish their studies.

“The achievements that you received will also serve as an inspiration for us in the Department to continue to advocate for the stronger implementation of restorative justice in the Philippines,” Dumlao said.

Under Republic Act (RA) 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, restorative justice involves the comprehensive management of CICL from prevention, to rehabilitation and reintegration through the development of a Comprehensive Juvenile Intervention Program at the national and local levels.

During the graduation ceremony at the NTSB grounds, Tony (not his real name), a CICL SHS graduate, delivered a commencement speech to thank all the people who helped them in their journey while inside the facility.

“I never had a negative view of the NTSB; rather, I have seen my stay here as a test or challenge that I know will help me in my journey of self-discovery, in uncovering and developing my talents and abilities. Alongside this is the strengthening of myself in the face of all the challenges in life that may come, and gaining a wealth of knowledge about improving myself and my life.),” Tony said in Filipino.

“In more than a year of my stay here, many things have changed within me. Here, I have further shaped myself toward my identity. My knowledge has increased through education, and I have become stronger in facing all the challenges I encounter. I will be forever proud of the NTSB and JFMS because here I have learned to be patient, to respect others, to value the blessings I receive, and to better know God, who guides me every day),” he added.

Aside from the graduation rites, 15 Grade 10 student-residents also received recognition during their moving up ceremony on the same day.

Present to confer the diplomas and awards to the CICL students were DSWD Field Office IV-A (CALABARZON) assistant regional director Alkent Bacolod, NTSB Center head Joanna Hizon, Mandaluyong City Schools Division superintendent Dr. Romela Cruz, public school district supervisor Dr. Darwin Bonifacio, and several court judges handling CICL cases.

The NTSB is a residential care facility managed by the DSWD CALABARZON. It provides protection and parental care to CICLs to help them through rehabilitation in a residential setting and prepare them for successful adjustment with their family and community after discharge.