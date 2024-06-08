Woman back rider dead in CdO mishap

CAGAYAN De Oro City — A woman was killed after she fell from the motorcycle her husband was driving and was run over by a passing truck along the national road in Barangay Puerto Friday morning.

Police report at about 9 a.m. said, the husband and wife were caught on CCTV riding in tandem and were cruising along the national highway when a pedestrian suddenly crossed the road causing the husband to swerve into the center lane throwing his wife from the back of the motorcycle.

After the fall, the motorcycle skidded, throwing the back rider into the roadside.

While the wife was trying to get up in the middle of the road a passing truck ran over and crushed her head as the husband ran to rescue her wife.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.