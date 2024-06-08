‘Tuloy pa rin’ with Neocolours

The ‘80s iconic OPM band Neocolours is the ninth band to take the spotlight at City of Dreams Manila’s CenterPlay Concert Series. The six-member band is set to hold a one-night only concert on 27 June at 9 p.m.

A pop-rock band formed in mid-80’s, Neocolours made a mark in the local music industry with their hit songs “Tuloy Pa Rin,” “Say You’ll Never Go,” “Kasalanan Ko Ba” and “Hold On” among others, which are tunes that transcend decades and continue to be enjoyed across generations. Timeless and iconic, these chart-topping love songs were given renditions by some of the country’s top recording artists, and were featured in commercials, films, and television shows.

Neocolours Live at CenterPlay follows the successful sold-out concert shows staged by CenterPlay, a contemporary bar on City of Dreams Manila’s gaming floor known for presenting OPM artists every last Thursday of the month. OPM icons previously featured at CenterPlay’s Concert Series include: Jinky Vidal, Yeng Constantino, Raymond Lauchengco, Janno Gibbs, Rey Valera, Ice Seguerra, “Soul Siren” Nina and The CompanY. The upcoming concert also showcases the Soulmates band and other DJs who are set to perform alternately from 8 p.m. to 1:30 am.

Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables starting at P2,500, comprising of bar snacks, burgers, fries and beverages. VIP couch seats for a party of eight at P20,000 and VIP Small Tables for a group of four at P10,000 are also available, inclusive of consumables.

For reservations and information on upcoming performances at CenterPlay, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.