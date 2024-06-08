THEATER REVIEW: FLOY QUINTOS’ ‘GRACE’— RESIST OR SERVE

Was it a “miracle”? The work of the devil? Or a hoax?

The Catholic Church has always been rocked by scandals — from child abuse to money laundering — with countless films and literature already boldly depicting these issues. Therefore, Grace, the late Floy Quintos’ last play, can no longer shock unbiased audiences.

Directed by Dexter M. Santos, Grace examines all possible angles of a true story — why the See of Rome labeled the Marian apparitions and petal showers in 1948 Lipa, Batangas as “fraudulent” and “non-supernatural.”

In Quintos’ ultra-hyped but arguably solid and competent play, running for nearly three hours every weekend at the Power Mac Center Spotlight until 16 June, the celebrated playwright did not hold back and penned piercing conversations, arguments, and debates that provoke critical thinking and invite open-mindedness.

The drama is a mix of fact and fiction, and illuminates the intelligence and writing talent of Quintos, who apparently refused to become a blind follower and viewed the Catholic Church as an entity not exempted from scrutiny.

Grace has no scenery, using sparse, economical props, and relies on the power of language. The block of stage transforms into a blank canvas, and Quintos’ written words, vivid and descriptive, come to life through the fine work of the cast.

White lighting is used like spotlights from heaven. The music is subtle and atmospheric — from a choir of nuns to ominous scores, and scattered percussions. Ironically, there are no sounds of monastery bells for some Lipa-convent feels. Textual and visual aids are projected onto the valance, which requires effort to read because of the stage curtain’s pleats.