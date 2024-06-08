The ones that got away

Yuka Saso and Maxine Esteban made headlines the past week after posting impressive wins in the international arena.

Saso, the 22-year-old Filipino-Japanese sensation, was on top of the world as she made history by becoming the youngest golfer to win her second US Women’s Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Her performance was truly magical.

After leading in the first round, she started the final round trailing Andrea Lee of the United States, Minjee Lee of Australia and Wichanee Meechai of Thailand, who were tied on top at 5-under.

But instead of getting demoralized, Saso displayed tremendous grace under pressure until finishing with a masterful 2-under-par 70 to seal the triumph that sent her soaring on top of the world ranking at No. 6 and put her in a solid position to see action in the Paris Olympics.

After saying in her post-game interview that she offered her victory to her Japanese father, Saso presided over an online press briefing a few days later to stress that she remains a Filipino at heart.

“If I could only put two flags beside my name, I would. I think the whole world already knows that I’m half Filipino and half Japanese,” said Saso, who grew up in San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

“I love growing up in the Philippines and I always go back there. Nothing has really changed. It’s just that outside – how do you say it — like paperworks or whatever it is, it’s just on those sides.”

Also proud of her roots is Esteban.

The comely 23-year-old fencer flaunted her readiness for the Summer Games when she plucked a silver medal in the 22nd African Fencing Championship in Morocco.

Esteban bowed to veteran Yara Elsharkawy of Egypt, 8-9, in the final of the women’s individual foil event to settle for the consolation prize of the prestigious regional tourney.

Sideliners believe that losing to an elite fencer like Elsharkawy — a veteran of the Tokyo Olympics — is already like winning the gold.

They say that the Egyptians are considered as the best fencers in Africa but Esteban was able to push the seasoned Elsharkawy to the limit before surrendering a sorry defeat, proving that she also has what it takes to come up with a strong performance in the Summer Games.

“Silver in the African Championships 2024. Missed the bronze by one point but I’m so grateful for this,” said Esteban, an eight-time Philippine champion before joining Ivory Coast.

Aside from being world-class athletes, Saso and Esteban have something in common that leaves sports-loving Filipinos shaking their heads in disappointment: They are both half-Filipinos who could have represented the country in the Paris Olympics.

Saso has a valid reason. Since her father is Japanese, she decided to adopt his citizenship so that she can have a stronger passport that will make it easier to compete in various Ladies Professional Golf Association events around the world.

Esteban, on the other hand, has a more heartbreaking reason.

She was the best women’s foil fencer in the country until she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury while competing in the World Championship in Cairo in 2022. With that, she took a break from the national team while recovering from her injury.

But her return didn’t happen. .

When she was finally cleared to return to action, the Philippine Fencing Association refused to reinstate her, prompting her to transfer to Ivory Coast to realize her dream of making it to the Olympics.

Joining the tiny West African nation was such a smart move. Her new countrymen embraced and supported her as if she was their own until she punched a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Now, she realized her real value as she is being considered as one of the best fencers not only in Ivory Coast but in the entire Africa. It was a fairy-tale ending to a girl who was trampled and driven away by her own federation only to find success in a place far away from home.

Saso and Esteban are the biggest “what-ifs” in Philippine sports. Had they stayed home, the national delegation headed for the Summer Games could have very realistic chances of winning more medals that could bring more pride and glory to the country.

Sure, the entire world knows that they are still Filipinos, but the fact that they are no longer donning the national colors in major international events is a huge blackeye to sports-loving Filipinos.

Local sports officials must take good care of our athletes so that they will have a hard time deciding whether they’ll stay or go. Otherwise, there will be more Filipino athletes who will pack their bags for better opportunity — and better treatment — elsewhere.