The colors of ‘Likha 3’

Creativity knows no bounds, indeed, as Likha, on its third showcase of the best Filipino artisans under one roof, proves how much the industry can still grow with consistent and substantial support. “Likha 3…we’re excited this year because from what was 20 to 30 artisans and exhibitors, it’s now over 80,” Dina Arroyo-Tantoco, assistant social secretary to the First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, tells the DAILY TRIBUNE hours before the opening of the event at the PICC.

“(I have found that the organizers of this event) choose really the best artisans and work with them. It’s not an overnight thing, or a transactional thing — it’s more of a community development type of thing. So they teach them how to incorporate design. They teach them the business practices, aside from creative stuff. The goal of Likha is also to teach them how to be competitive in today’s market. Filipino artisans are already excellent at material handling, or making stuff that are of good quality. It’s really just the technology that is needed to support them.”

The first Likha focused on weaves and textiles, bringing attention to the threads that bind our culture. This latest one includes all kinds of crafts, even wood and stone carvers. “The First Lady started this in Ilocos back when BBM (President Bongbong Marcos) was still in local government. She has continued, she never stops looking into developing it further. She really is that committed. She really believes that cultural identity is really important in unifying a nation,” Arroyo-Tantoco added.

At the third Likha, the colors that make up our rich and diverse culture shine for all of us to see and appreciate.