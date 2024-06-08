Scheffler, Schauffele favored in U.S. Open

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and second-ranked Xander Schauffele, coming off his first major victory, are oddsmakers favorites in next week’s US Open, golf’s third major showdown of the year.

Pinehurst’s sandscapes and wiregrass offer a unique challenge for the world’s top golfers after a dramatic battle in May’s PGA Championship at Valhalla, where Schauffele won and Masters winner Scheffler settled for sharing eighth after being arrested.

Police took Scheffler to jail after a traffic incident at the entrance to the course. All charges were eventually dropped, but not before a mug shot and emotional hours behind bars for the world’s top golfer.

“A lot of the challenges in this game can only toughen me up and I feel like I’m in a great head space mentally,” Scheffler said.

“I’m excited about where my game is at.”

Scheffler, third at last year’s US Open and level second in 2022, has four wins and two runner-up efforts since February, but he’s still trying to adopt the same mindset he had when he was struggling to qualify for US Opens.

“I still feel like the guy who was playing in the qualifiers to get in the US Open. I don’t feel any different,” Scheffler said.

“As far as going into the tournament, I’m preparing the exact same way I did five years ago. In the end, not much changes.”

“Maybe I’m getting a bit more rest just with all the other stuff I have to deal with at a tournament versus before, but that rest is more helpful in me performing.”

Schauffele birdied the last hole for a one-stroke victory over LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau to win the PGA at Valhalla, but says he hasn’t really pondered what the breakthrough major triumph meant, not with more majors and defending Olympic gold in Paris ahead of him.

“In terms of golf, I didn’t really look too much into reflecting. I was really happy but I was pretty motivated to get back to work,” Schauffele said.

“Maybe I didn’t give myself enough time to sit and really take it in. I was at home and I woke up one morning and I looked at my wife and I said, ‘It’s great. Nothing feels different. Our life feels the same,’ and that was a really nice feeling.”