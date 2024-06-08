PNP-HPG probes ‘escort for hire’ service

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) announced that it is investigating a viral social media post alleging that a police escort was hired to help a civilian vehicle avoid traffic.

The investigation was prompted by an Instagram story posted by one Mary Joy Santiago.

The photo showed a PNP-HPG officer on a motorcycle leading Santiago’s car. Santiago claimed in her caption that her husband had hired the police escort to ensure she could bypass heavy traffic on her way to her destination.

“How can I settle for less when my husband hired an HPG escort so I don’t get stuck in traffic?” Santiago reportedly wrote.

The post quickly drew public criticism and raised concerns about the misuse of police resources for private convenience.

“An investigation is already underway to determine the veracity of the recent viral posts and the misunderstandings related to this matter,” a PNP-HPG statement read.

It emphasized it does not condone the use of its officers for private escort services.

“We will not tolerate involvement in, or endorsement of, escort-for-hire services. Such activities are strictly against our existing protocols and regulations,” the statement added.

The group also warned that individuals making false or damaging statements about the HPG online could face legal consequences.

“We will file the necessary cybercrime-related offenses against those who post malicious statements that tarnish the image of the HPG. Additionally, there could be criminal and administrative charges for personnel involved,” the PNP-HPG stated.