Phl gets ILO governing seat

The Philippines has been elected as a Deputy Member to the Governing Body of the International Labor Organization (ILO) for the first time since 2005, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma announced over the weekend.

The election, which took place during the 112th International Labor Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, marks a significant achievement for the country’s commitment to advancing labor standards globally, he said.

“This election is a testament to the Philippines’ active and continuous participation in the international labor community,” Laguesma said. “It highlights our role in shaping fair and equitable global policies on work practices and conditions.”

The Philippines, along with other newly elected member-states, will serve a three-year term until June 2027.

The election was conducted using secret ballots and an electronic voting system by three electoral colleges representing government, employers, and workers sectors.

The ILO Governing Body, which includes 56 titular members and 66 deputy members, is responsible for setting the organization’s agenda, adopting proposed activities and budgets, and electing the ILO’s Director-General.

The Philippines’ new role emphasizes its leadership and dedication to addressing critical issues in the global labor market, particularly in promoting decent work and enhancing the care economy.