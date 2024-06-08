PCCI offers ATA Carnet accreditation

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is now accepting accreditation for the ATA Carnet, an internationally recognized customs document that permits the tax- and duty-free temporary admission of goods for up to one year.

This is to prepare for the implementation of the ATA Carnet System in the Philippines starting next month. The acronym ATA is a combination of French and English terms “Admission Temporaire” or “Temporary Admission.”

The ATA Carnet, also known as “Passport for Goods,” provides a convenient way to temporarily export and import goods without the need to pay customs duties and taxes in participating countries.

By obtaining the ATA Carnet, businesses can streamline their cross-border transactions, saving time and resources while ensuring compliance with international trade regulations.

The Philippines will start implementing the ATA Carnet System effective 15 July 2024. The PCCI is the recognized and duly authorized national issuing and guaranteeing association for the country.

The PCCI-ATA Carnet Secretariat will be providing assistance throughout the ATA Carnet accreditation process. To apply, interested parties may visit www.philippinechamber.com or email pcci.atacarnet@philippinechamber.com.

PCCI said it will also be hosting an online training/workshop in the third week of June to provide detailed information about the ATA Carnet and its benefits.

Istanbul Convention

To recall, on 28 April 2021, the Philippines signed the Instrument of Accession to the Convention on Temporary Admission. The Convention — also commonly known as the Istanbul Convention and the Convention on the Use of the ATA Carnet — provides the mechanism for implementing the ATA Carnet system.

The Instrument was deposited with the World Customs Organization on 17 January 2022, and the Istanbul Convention became effective in the Philippines on 17 April.

Goods covered by the Istanbul Convention include, among others, professional equipment; goods for display or use at exhibitions, fairs, meetings or similar events; goods imported for manufacturing operations; goods for educational, scientific, or cultural purposes; travelers’ personal effects; sporting goods; and goods imported for humanitarian purposes.

Philippine inclusion

Philippine inclusion in the ATA Carnet System was a long-time advocacy of government agencies and business organizations alike including the PCCI, Export Development Council, Department of Trade and Industry and Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc.

Entrepreneurs and exporters wanting to access more markets through trade shows will save time and money through the ATA Carnet.

With the ATA Carnet, salesmen, exhibitors, and other business travellers can make advance customs arrangements at a predetermined cost, visit several countries, use the ATA Carnet for several trips during its one-year validity, and return to their home country with their goods without problems or delays.