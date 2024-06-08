Patafa ships E.J.’s new poles

Help is on the way for Italy-based Ernest John Obiena as he is about to get a new set of poles.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Terry Capistrano said Obiena will have his poles in a few days time after seeing two of his poles snapping during his competitions in Europe.

Obiena, 28, broke his first pole of the year at the 63rd Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic last May where cleared 5.52m, his only output of the day.

Disaster struck again last week during the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway but Obiena was able to secure a silver medal after clearing 5.72m.

“He broke a couple of poles in the last couple of weeks but new poles are on the way. It should be in his hands in a couple of days so that shouldn’t be an issue anymore,” Capistrano said.

“Hopefully, it can get to him in good shape.”

With Obiena being poised as one of the Philippines’ best bets to win a medal in the Paris Olympics, Capistrano is also making sure the world No. 2 pole vaulter will have a ready stock of poles for him to use if any of his equipment breaks in the middle of his buildup.

“There shouldn’t be any concern. He’s been building up to the Olympics come the first week of August,” Capistrano said.

“We’re going to make sure he has extra poles just in case.”