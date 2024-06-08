N. Ecija drills under alliance

Palayan City, Nueva Ecija — The Philippine Army (PA) and the United States Army held the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC–X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, and Laur, on 1 to 9 June 2024.

The exercise aims to make the two armies become skilled and well-adept land forces during training activities.

JPMRC is an initiative of the United States Department of the Army that provides training opportunities for US Army troops and like-minded partner nations across the Indo-Pacific.

According to the Philippine Army, this also allows commanders to upskill all troops in unique environments where they will be deployed during an event of crisis.

The PA added that the JPMRC consists of triad environments such as arctic, jungle, and archipelago revolving on three exercises — Hawaii-based training (HI), Alaska-based training (AK), and an exportable (X) capability.

The PA also said that this year marks the first deployment of JPMRC to the Philippines in an exportable capability. JPMRC-X leverages joint operations and enhances land power capacity between the Philippine Army and the US Army which would establish Combat Readiness Training Area locations in the country.

JPMRC-X or the JPMRC-PH 01-2024 involves real-time exercises where observer, coach, trainers and subject matter experts provide immediate feedback after training sessions in various war-fighting functions: mission command, movement and maneuver, intelligence, fires, sustainment and protection.