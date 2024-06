The heat is on for Mutya ng Palawan 2024 as the contestants vying for the title posed at the newly opened Tabon Caves, municipality of Quezon.

Spotted in metallic swimwear by fashion designer Jorel Espina were Miss Cagayancillo - Mary Rose Boquiron, Miss Bataraza - Gloria Mae Salie, Miss Araceli - Bea Erica Sibal, and Miss Sofronio Espanola - Rea Grace Bulawan. | via Luis Espiritu