LEGO ART EXHIBIT OF AMORSOLO'S MASTERPIECES

Mallgoers admire Lego recreations of national artist Fernando Amorsolo's famous paintings—Dalagang Bukid, Bayanihan, and Lapu-Lapu—at the activity area of Gateway Mall in Quezon City on Saturday, 8 June 2024. The exhibit runs from 7 to 14 June. | via Analy Labor