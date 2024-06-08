LATEST

LAOAG CITY BICYCLE LANE REMOVAL SPARKS CONTROVERSY

WATCH: The bicycle lane in Laoag City, funded and conceptualized by the Department of Transportation and implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways Region 1, is now being removed despite the allocated budget of P20 million in 2023. In an exclusive interview with the project engineer, Angelito Dian, it was revealed that there is still a remaining budget of P9 million from the initial allocation. This remaining amount will be used to install safety markers, solar studs, and make other improvements. However, the project has sparked criticism from locals who argue that it has been a waste of funds and poorly planned. | via Jasper Dawang