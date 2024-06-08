La noble villa de Pila

To revive the rich history and culture of “Bayang Pinagpala” Pila, Laguna and the PAILAH (PAlay, Isda, Lilok Antigo, at Halaman) Festival, designer Louis Pangilinan created the national costume inspired by the prosperous harvest and grace of God for Binibini #30 Trisha Martinez.

The bodice of Pangilinan's creation was patterned in halaman and lilok antigo formation, symbolizing Pila's courageous artists. The butterfly long sleeves were accentuated with white feathers representing the brave heroes. Manny Halasan designed the headpiece from Pila's major plant since the Hispanic era — the Palay and the majestic sunrise and sunset of Pila that implies the overall spirit of Pileños.

Catch the 60th Binibining Pilipinas official 40 candidates as they walk the runway wearing their national costumes live on Tuesday, 11 June, at 3 p.m. at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta Center, Cubao.

