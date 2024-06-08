Kairi-led Fnatic ONIC qualifies for MSC 2024

Indonesian powerhouse Fnatic ONIC will get to defend its title in the upcoming Mid Season Cup 2024 after it became the first team from Indonesia to qualify for the tournament by making it to the finals of MPL ID Season 13 this past Friday.

Spearheaded by Filipino star jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, Fnatic ONIC swept EVOS Glory in the upper bracket final to book a ticket to the grand final of MPL ID Season 13 and qualify for MSC 2024.

Similar to the Philippines, Indonesia will have two representatives to MSC this year where a whopping $3,000,000 prize pool awaits in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. Regardless of the outcome in the final, the two-time MSC champion is already guaranteed a slot in MSC.