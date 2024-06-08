JUDY ANN SANTOS TO MAKE MAJOR SHOWBIZ COMEBACK

The OG Teleserye Star Judy Ann Santos announces her major showbiz career comeback via a new series and a movie geared for the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival. Juday answers why it took her more than five years to make a teleserye comeback.

“Actually, malaking factor rin ang material itself, ‘yun talaga kasi ‘yun ang nagdidikta sa akin kung would this be worth it ba na medyo mas madalas akong wala sa bahay, uuwi akong tulog na ang pamilya ko, and of course ngayon mas doble kasi malalaki na ang mga bata, kaya na nila, and siyempre at some point, kailangan mo rin gawin ‘yung namimis mo kasi hindi naman ako magsisinunngaling na hindi ko nami-mis umarte, namimis ko pa rin umarte bilang ito rin naman ang una kong minahal kaya ako nakapasok sa industriyang ‘to (The material is very important, but my kids and my family are also very important. I have to adjust everything and I’m also considering my age. I’m not getting any younger),” she said.

Judy Ann reveals that there have been many offers she had to turn down to prioritize her kids. “Every time rin naman na may mag-o-offer ng proyekto sa akin, nilalatag ko na agad ‘yung realidad ko bilang nanay, bilang asawa, na importante sa akin ang family time, so may mga oras talaga na kailangan kong mag-bawi ng schedule at palitan ko ibang mga araw, kasi kung hindi maiintindihan ko naman and napaka-suwerte ko lang I guess na pinagbibigyan nila ako and hinahayaan nila ako na gampanan ko ‘yung bagay na talagang pinaka importante sa buhay ko, which is being a mom and being a wife (Every time I would get an offer to work, I always made it a point to make my priority was my growing kids. I feel very lucky that there were always movie and teleserye offers and I’m thankful that they understood my priorities during that time),” she added.

‘HAPPY’ NEW SERIES

The new series entitled Call My Manager, the Filipino version of international series Call My Agent, is what Juday considers her comeback serye under the direction of Erik Matti. “Ay napakasaya ng proyektong ‘yun; masaya na in a way mula day one ng magkakasama kami for script reading and then photo shoot, simula hanggang pagtatapos, ang saya ng set kasi ang saya ng script and something very different from other teleseryes na ginawa ng pangkalahatan dito sa Pilipinas that’s very much super connected sa bituka ng industriya ng show business na nakaka-excite na makita ng mga tao kasi ito ‘yung other side of the industry (It was a happy project since day one, from script reading all the way to our last day of shooting. It’s something very different from my past teleseryes — something interconnected with show business. I’m excited about letting people see the other side of the industry),” Juday said.

Having played president of the country in the movie Bagman, Juday joked about possibly playing Mama Mary next, obviously grateful for the opportunities to stretch her acting muscles through all these years.

Adding that she is not getting any younger, the actress expressed gratitude to everyone willing to work with her to this day.

HORROR COMEBACK FILM

Judy Ann said this is also the year she plans to make a movie comeback, hopefully for the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival, which is on its 50th year. “Yes. Horror (film) with direk Chito Rono,” she revealed, saying that the planned film is still in the works at this point. “My last movie for MMFF was Mindanao, and that was five years ago,” she added. “Hindi ko akalain na it’s the 50th year of Metro Manila Film Festival so it’s very, very special and pinagdarasal ko pa rin na sana matuloy kasi (I pray that it would push through because) it would be nice to be part of that historical event,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE.

The actress, glowing with happiness, credits inner joy and fulfillment in her craft as the reasons for her ever youthful beauty.