Increased PUV consolidation rates expected

TARLAC City, Tarlac — A continuous increase in consolidation rate for Public Utility Vehicles (PUV) is expected by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in this region.

According to LTFRB regional director Aminoden Guro, industry consolidation is among the components of the Public Transportation Modernization Program (PTMP).

He added that this encourages PUV operators to form a legal entity such as a cooperative or corporation.

He cited that under the PTMP, Central Luzon’s consolidation rate has increased to 81 percent from 54 percent in 2022, and will increase as more transport entities see the benefits and advantages of the modernization program.

13 transport service entities, 181 Modernized Public Utility Jeepneys, four UV Express, and two buses were launched from 2022 to 2024, providing a comfortable, affordable, and environmentally sustainable option for the commuting public.

Guro said that the LTFRB monitors all PUVs participating in the program to ensure that they adhere to modern policies that address the limitations of traditional units.

Tarlac Transport Service Cooperative (TSC) chairperson Edgardo Quimpo shared their reason for supporting and embracing the program of the government to improve the country’s transport sector.

“We believe that the PUV modernization program will uplift our livelihood. This program has helped many of our employees in terms of salary and social benefits,” Quimpo said.

Zaragoza Ramstar TSC manager Rafael Reyes noted that the modernization program eases the burden of drivers from vehicle registration, maintenance and insurance.

“In case of an accident, they [drivers] do not need to worry. Our cooperative has a clear direction and plans to ensure the efficiency of our operations,” he added.

Murcia Tarlac Capas Bamban TSC driver Oscar Anchu Jr. stated that on top of their salary, they also get social benefits, incentives, double pay on national holidays, and overtime pay.

“We have complete social benefits like Social Security System, PhilHealth and Pag-Ibig. They also provided us proper training to guarantee the safety of the riding public,” Anchu stressed.

LTFRB likewise offers aid to drivers and operators who lack the financial means to embrace the PUV Modernization Program through PUV Financing.

This provides beneficiaries access to funding through a special loan program with a low down payment, low interest rates, and an extended payment period.