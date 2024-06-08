Immerse with Old Taiwan’s Kinfolk

We sighted homes which were built to be 1:1 doppelgängers of the original houses from the days of yore, complete with details intact.

Within the area, we observed cultural performances, admired their clothing, and attempted to partake in their arts and crafts classes, such as pottery and sculpting. We even joined in the tree hugging activity — one of their own treasured customs.

A popular spot is the Formosa Square Theater, the main stage of the park, where the townsfolk performed their heirloom dances and rituals during set scheduled times.

We then beelined towards the Formosan Aboriginal Cultural Museum, one of the few indoor depositories in an otherwise open-air gallery. Do stop by the Paiwan section, which showcases their most valuable items, namely, glass beads, bronze knives, and clay pots — all rare essentials to the lives of their nobles and chieftains.

More curious gems were the Paiwan collar bands, which consists of black cloth decorated with silver and other precious metals and pendants. Due to its prestigious materials, it was originally worn during weddings and other important milestones.

Another room contained purlins — roof frames in layman terms — all neatly aligned on walls. Each purlin, with all the variations displayed, is a representation of a home by the kindred groups.

One interesting section contained the canoes of the Thao and the fishing boats of the Lanyu Thao. These aquatic vessels were witnesses to their seafaring life and how it played an integral role to their survival.

After our cultural immersion, the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village had yet so much more to offer!

While resting our tired feet, we overheard that within the complex over at the horizon, there exists a European Garden, which we understand hosts gothic Clock Towers, Roman fountains, a replica of a Ritz palace, and even several carpets of flowers.

Our attention was likewise called, as we were so tempted to hop on a cable car towards yet another corner of the village called the Amusement Isle — a complete reversal of the old world where we stood. Imagine — suspended roller coasters, a water coaster, free-fall and log flume rides, and even dynamic 4D movies!

But lest we forget — the main mission was to further learn about the people of Formosa. And we did.