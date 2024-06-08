Immerse with Old Taiwan’s Kinfolk

It all began when daring Portuguese mariners marked an uncharted island in the eastern part of the world in 1542 — just a few years shy of the circumnavigation of the globe. They dubbed the fleeting parcel of land as Ilha Formosa, which meant beautiful island — and the name Formosa has since remained in the Western nomenclature till the 20th century.
Today, Formosa is now known as the island of Taiwan.
Along with its storied past are its indigenous peoples of approximately 2.5 percent of the nation’s current population. Their early inhabitants reportedly had prosperous commercial partnerships with the Southeast Asian region.
The historical and cultural experience were best encapsulated in the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village, a sprawling 62-hectare expanse some 250 kilometers from the capital city of Taipei. Here, we were treated to an authentic effort to conserve, commemorate, and continue the rich heritage and tradition of the aboriginal civilization lifestyles.
Considered as the largest outdoor museum in the state, it contains nine distinct villages, each dedicated to a different community — Ami, Atayal, Bunun, Rukai, Paiwan, Saisat, Puyuma, Tsou, and the Yami — all in consultation with expert anthropologists.
We sighted homes which were built to be 1:1 doppelgängers of the original houses from the days of yore, complete with details intact.
Within the area, we observed cultural performances, admired their clothing, and attempted to partake in their arts and crafts classes, such as pottery and sculpting. We even joined in the tree hugging activity — one of their own treasured customs.
A popular spot is the Formosa Square Theater, the main stage of the park, where the townsfolk performed their heirloom dances and rituals during set scheduled times.
We then beelined towards the Formosan Aboriginal Cultural Museum, one of the few indoor depositories in an otherwise open-air gallery. Do stop by the Paiwan section, which showcases their most valuable items, namely, glass beads, bronze knives, and clay pots — all rare essentials to the lives of their nobles and chieftains.
More curious gems were the Paiwan collar bands, which consists of black cloth decorated with silver and other precious metals and pendants. Due to its prestigious materials, it was originally worn during weddings and other important milestones.
Another room contained purlins — roof frames in layman terms — all neatly aligned on walls. Each purlin, with all the variations displayed, is a representation of a home by the kindred groups.
One interesting section contained the canoes of the Thao and the fishing boats of the Lanyu Thao. These aquatic vessels were witnesses to their seafaring life and how it played an integral role to their survival.
After our cultural immersion, the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village had yet so much more to offer!
While resting our tired feet, we overheard that within the complex over at the horizon, there exists a European Garden, which we understand hosts gothic Clock Towers, Roman fountains, a replica of a Ritz palace, and even several carpets of flowers.
Our attention was likewise called, as we were so tempted to hop on a cable car towards yet another corner of the village called the Amusement Isle — a complete reversal of the old world where we stood. Imagine — suspended roller coasters, a water coaster, free-fall and log flume rides, and even dynamic 4D movies!
But lest we forget — the main mission was to further learn about the people of Formosa. And we did.