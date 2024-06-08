What started as scarves five years ago is now one of the most celebrated names in the world of Philippine fashion retail. Who would have thought that photographs by fashion icon Joan Bitagcol would be transformed into wearable art?

@bitagcol the retail brand celebrates its fifth year with a thanksgiving luncheon held at Lampara restaurant in Poblacion, Makati city. The

well-attended intimate occasion was graced by Manila’s seasoned fashion pack and selected press.

Designers, pop up pioneers, media friends, and clients of Bitagcol filled the venue at noon. After indulging in a curated menu of modern Filipino fare, guests headed down the Enriquez street in Poblacion to preview Bitagcol’s showroom. Even the afternoon downpour couldn’t stop this stylish set from visiting the designer’s atelier.

Artwork by Bitagcol hung on white walls. Multiway shirts, aprons, vests, scarves, dresses, and lace bottoms occupied a long stretch of racks. An apple box and divider decked in the designer’s digital prints echoed the sensibilities and distinct points of view of Bitagcol in design. “Apart from the signature prints, I am always drawn to things that have multiple functions. That is what I also wanted to achieve here,” said the woman of the hour.