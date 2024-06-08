HAPPY THAI: Arpichaya ties course record with 61; Saso struggles

NEW YORK (AFP) — Arpichaya Yubol, riding high after a fifth-place finish at the US Women’s Open, fired a record-tying 10-under par 61 to seize the first-round lead in the LPGA ShopRite Classic.

The 22-year-old Thai matched the tournament record at Seaview Golf and Country Club, where she teed off on the 10th hole and birdied four straight from the 14th through the 17th before chipping in for eagle at 18.

“I just try to hit close and then make birdie, and the ball is in the hole,” she said of her eagle. “Then I just (said) okay, today is looking good.’”

She bagged four more birdies coming in — at the third, fourth, sixth and seventh — and had a two-shot lead over South Korean Jenny Shin heading into the weekend of the 54-hole event.

“I feel like I just started to play happy golf, like, every hole,” Arpichaya said.

“Because I feel my confidence is coming back from last week in the US Women’s. It was the greatest week in my life and it made me more confident for this week.”

The first top-10 finish of Arpichaya’s LPGA career came out of nowhere last week. She had missed six straight cuts heading into her debut appearance in the Open but closed with rounds of 68 and 69 at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania to finish in fifth behind winner Yuka Saso of Japan.

The Filipino-Japanese sensation fired three birdies against a bogey to open with a 2-under-par 69 to forge a tie at the 51st spot of this 54-hole event that stakes a cash prize of $1.75 million.

Saso said carrying the momentum from the US Women’s Open had been a challenge, especially with the tough conditions in the 6,300-yard course that puts more premium on imagination, accuracy, and short game more than length.

“It’s pretty much the same, as usual. It’s tournament week and I’m just trying to get ready for this week,” said the 22-year-old Saso, who became the youngest player to win the US Women’s Open twice.

“But the conditions this week, I think it’s more difficult because of the wind and also the greens. So yeah, I’m just trying to do my usual routine and trying to get ready for this week.”

Saso admitted that she has to do her best in the second round to survive the cut and live to the massive expectations that came after winning her second US Women’s Open title last week.

“I think it’s a bit easier because it’s only three days but also it makes me a little nervous because we only have two days and then one day on a weekend,” she said.

“But yeah, I think I’ll do the usual routine and hopefully I can make the cut so I can still play on the weekend.”