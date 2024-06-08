Go defends Duterte’s pandemic policies

Senator Bong Go defended the administration of Rodrigo Duterte, praising the former president’s decisive actions during the Covid-19 crisis, emphasizing the imperative of saving lives.

“At the height of the pandemic, every hour was critical for every Filipino’s life! That’s why I am thankful to former President Rodrigo Duterte for his strong leadership and unwavering commitment to do what was necessary, lawful, and life-saving,” Go affirmed.

As a staunch ally of Duterte, Go highlighted the former President’s prioritization of the common Filipino’s welfare, ensuring swift government action and equitable distribution of aid.

He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of fellow legislators, particularly in passing Republic Act 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, granting the government the necessary tools to combat the pandemic’s unprecedented challenges.

“We did everything within our power to save lives and drew valuable lessons from that ordeal to emerge as a more resilient nation,” he remarked.

Attending the Philippine Councilors’ League Romblon Chapter meeting in Manila, Go emphasized the pivotal role of councilors in community development.

As an esteemed figure in Romblon, Go commended councilors for embodying the trust and aspirations of their constituents, underscoring their indispensable contribution to community resilience.

Despite differing titles, Go stressed the councilors’ comparable significance to senators in effecting positive change within their communities.

Highlighting the importance of good governance in Romblon’s progress, Go urged councilors to uphold transparency, accountability, and a dedication to public service.

Moreover, Go actively advocated for regional development in Romblon, supporting various initiatives such as park rehabilitation, construction projects, road improvements, and healthcare enhancements.

Following the event, Go continued his engagements in Albay, attending educational ceremonies and inaugurating key infrastructure projects, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to public service and grassroots development.

During St. Amatiel Education System Inc.’s 15th commencement exercises, Go told the graduating students that they are the hope of the nation.

“You come together not only to honor the achievements of our graduates but also to commemorate the countless hours of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice that have brought them to this momentous occasion,” he said.

Go also attended the inauguration of the new evacuation center in Barangay Banquerohan in Legazpi City.

The new Legazpi City Evacuation Center was funded through Go’s efforts as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance in collaboration with the local government unit and the Ang Probinsyano Partylist.