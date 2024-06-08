Fil-Chi traders holding Pre-Independence Day Walk

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) will lead a civic walk today, Sunday, to celebrate unity ahead of Independence Day on the 12th of June.

The “FFCCCII Lakad Magkaibigan” will start at 6 a.m. at the Binondo Intramuros Bridge and Binondo Church, ending at the Bonifacio and Katipunan Revolution Shrine on Padre Burgos Avenue.

The event, co-organized with the Manila City government and the Philippine Sports Commission, will include a flower offering, flag-raising ceremony, and a short program.

Key speakers will include FFCCCII President Dr. Cecilio K. Pedro, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, and Vice-Mayor Yul Servo.

The walk aims to bring together over 5,000 participants from diverse groups to honor Philippine independence and foster community spirit.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will implement temporary road closures in Manila for the celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day on Wednesday.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., Roxas Boulevard from TM Kalaw to P. Burgos and TM Kalaw from Ma. Orosa to Roxas Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Additional closures from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. include Roxas Boulevard from UN Avenue to P. Burgos Avenue and other nearby roads.