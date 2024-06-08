Exciting June at Winford Manila

Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM) presents an engaging lineup for this month of June, offering unparalleled entertainment and big raffle prizes for our valued patrons, through our exciting events and exclusive promotions.

Drive Away in Style with Two Major Car Giveaways

Join us for our monthly "Wheels for the Win" raffle, featuring two major car giveaways this month! Guests have a chance to win a brand-new Mitsubishi Mirage G4 GLX CVT on 15 June and a Mitsubishi Xpander GLS AT on 29 June. Simply earn 50 promo points daily to enter the raffle.

Rock the Night Away with The Dawn

Legendary Filipino rock band The Dawn will take center stage at the Hippodrome Bar & Lounge on 22 June 2024. Celebrate with us as Jett Pangan, JB Leonor, Francis Reyes, Rommel Sanchez, and Bim Yance perform iconic hits like “Enveloped Ideas” and “Salamat.” Don’t miss this electrifying performance — free admission, with VIP seats available for PHP 1,250, including food and drinks.

WRCM is located in San Lazaro Tourism & Business Park, Santa Cruz, Manila. Visit www.winfordmanila.com for more information or call the hotline at +63 (2) 8528-3600 for inquiries. You may also follow Winford Resort & Casino Manila on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates on special events and promotions.