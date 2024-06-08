Danish PM injured after street attack

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday cancelled her appointments after suffering a whiplash injury in a street attack that left her “shaken.”

Frederiksen’s office told Agence France-Presse that she he had been taken to a hospital for a check-up after the attack on Friday evening in a Copenhagen square.

The assault has caused a “minor whiplash injury,” it said, adding that the prime minister was “otherwise safe but shaken by the incident” and her Saturday schedule had been canceled.

Danish police on Saturday said “a 39-year-old man will be brought before the Copenhagen district court for questioning” to decide if he is to be remanded in custody.

The hearing is expected at 1 p.m. and would be held in Frederiksberg in Copenhagen, they added.

Two witnesses, Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn, told newspaper BT they had seen Frederiksen arrive at the square while they were sitting by a nearby fountain, just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

“A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side,” the two women told the newspaper.

They added that while it was a “strong push,” Frederiksen did not hit the ground.