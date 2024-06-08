DA bans import of birds, poultry products from Australia

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has imposed a ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds from Australia.

In Memorandum Order No. 21, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. stated that imports of wild and domestic birds from Australia, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen, will be immediately halted. The issuance of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearances by the Bureau of Animal Industry will also be suspended.

However, Laurel said that shipments from Australia already in transit, loaded, or accepted at ports before the official communication of this order to Australian authorities will be permitted, provided that the products were slaughtered or produced on or before 9 May.

The DA action follows reports submitted by the Chief Veterinary Officer to the World Organization for Animal Health concerning outbreaks of H7N3 and H7N9, two highly pathogenic subtypes of the avian influenza virus.

These outbreaks occurred on 23 May in Meredith and 25 May in Terang, Victoria, Australia, with the infection being confirmed by the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness.

Australia ranks as the fourth largest source of imported chicken meat as of April 2024, with a total volume of 5,365 metric tons, contributing to 4 percent of the total volume of chicken imports.

Additionally, Australia is the third largest source of mechanically deboned meat, contributing 4,162 metric tons, or 6.1 percent of the total volume of MDM imports.

During the same period, the Philippines imported 46,987 heads of day-old chicks and 30,780 pieces of hatching eggs.