Chua stays red-hot

Johann Chua barged into the semifinal of the World Pool Championship in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last Saturday after scoring twin wins.

Chua, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, began the day by beating Mohammad Soufi of Syria, 11-8, in the Round of 16.

Then, Chua defeated Dang Jung Hu of China, 11-3, in the quarterfinal, to inch closer to winning his world title in the men’s nine-ball singles.

Should he go all the way, a prize pot of $250,000 (P14,691-million) awaits him.

Also, his name will be etched in history as he joins the likes of Efren “Bata” Reyes, Alex Pagulayan, Ronnie Alcano, Francisco “Django” Bustamante and Carlo Biado as the country’s champions in the event.

Chua is currently facing Eklent Kaci of Albania as of press time in the semifinal.

A win here would set up a championship match against either Wojciech Szewczyk of Poland or 2019 champion Fedor Gorst of the United States.