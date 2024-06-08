CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: De Brito vows to ramp up Phl women’s volleyball

Brazilian mentor Jorge Edson Souza de Brito is grateful to be retained as the head coach of Alas Pilipinas after the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced the decision to extend his contract on Friday.

“Very honored and happy. Ready to achieve more goals and keep on developing our WNT (women’s national team). A lot of job to do,” De Brito told Daily Tribune in an interview on Saturday.

The federation announced that De Brito will stay as Alas Pilipinas’ head coach until the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in December next year from 7 to 19 December next year in the Thai cities of Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla.

Last month, the federation announced its intent to go in a separate direction after De Brito led the national team to a back-to-back fourth-place finishes in the SEA Games.

However, the narrative changed when Alas Pilipinas wound up with a bronze finish in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Women, De Brito’s supposed last tournament as a coach for the national team, as his contract under FIVB’s Empowerment Program is set to expire on 30 June.

“After careful thoughts, consideration and consultation with the PNVF board, I would like to officially announce that we would like to retain Coach Jorge until the SEA Games 2025,” the federation said after Alas Pilipinas’ “Serve, Spike, Unite!” exhibition match with Powerful Daegu on Friday.

“There are so many events up ahead for Alas Pilipinas so let’s continue supporting the team and the program.”

Meanwhile, Alas Pilipinas put up a fight before falling short, 26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 25-16, 8-15, against Powerful Daegu in their exhibition game in Daegu City, South Korea.

“Most of the young (players) played without subs. But they did really good,” De Brito said.

Angel Canino, Arah Panique and Dell Palomata were led by veteran setter Jia de Guzman in forcing a fifth set after surviving a second and third frame meltdown.

Daegu stepped on the gas in the fifth set to establish an early three-point lead to keep Alas Pilipinas trailing behind and eventually securing the win.

Seasoned spiker Sisi Rondina didn’t see action throughout the match, while her former University of Santo Tomas teammate Eya Laure and Alas Pilipinas libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig were given limited minutes inside the court.

“(They are) recovering from AVC. They worked hard. They deserve a rest,” De Brito said.

Alas Pilipinas is set to compete with Puerto Rico, Argentina, Kenya, and Vietnam, among others, in the 2024 FIVB Challenge Cup from 4 to 7 July at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.