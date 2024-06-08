CAAP issued NOTAM near Mt. Kanlaon area

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Saturday morning issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for flights near Mt. Kanlaon, limiting vertical height to 17,000 feet.

The most recent NOTAM, according to CAAP, will go into effect on 8 June at 8:31 a.m. up until 9:00 a.m. on 9 June.

CAAP stated that, as of now, Mt. Kanlaon Volcano is at Alert Level 2 (Increased Unrest). There is a risk of unexpected and dangerous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions at the volcano's top, which could endanger aircraft; hence, it is strongly recommended that pilots steer clear of the area.