BoC-MICP, ADB discuss future collaborations

The Bureau of Customs at the Manila International Container Port (BoC-MICP) recently met with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to explore future collaborations aimed at enhancing trade facilitation and customs modernization.

The meeting on 4 June included discussions on using innovative technologies to streamline customs processes and promote regional economic integration.

Key officials from both organizations, including MICP District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan, were in attendance.

“Modernizing customs operations is crucial for economic growth and trade security,” Talusan said.

“We are committed to adopting global best practices to enhance efficiency and transparency,” she added.

The ADB praised BoC-MICP’s efforts and expressed eagerness to continue supporting its initiatives to improve customs services.