Blackpink’s Lisa teases new solo music

Lisa of Blackpink is coming out with new solo soon.

The K-pop group member surprised fans when she shared an Instagram story on her official account, dropping a link to pre-save her upcoming song on major streaming services.

Meanwhile, her own company, Lloud, also revealed a poster with the words “COMING SOON — LISA,” which only means one thing: Lisa will release another chart-topping music that fans have been waiting for.

Moreover, the K-pop sensation also unveiled her personal TikTok account on 6 June to the public.

In her first TikTok video, the Blackpink lead dancer and rapper stunned fans with a street-style outfit while captivating viewers with her charm and vibrant personality.

Following the launch of her TikTok account, Lisa became the fastest K-pop idol to reach a million followers on TikTok. As of writing, she has over five million followers on the popular platform.

In just two hours and 18 minutes, the phenomenal female artist surpassed BTS Jungkook’s record of two hours and 36 minutes.

In September 2021, Lisa debuted as a solo artist with the record-breaking single album Lalisa. Through this debut album, she became the first solo K-pop artist to reach a billion streams on Spotify.

In 2024, the Thai rapper established her own management company Lloud. She also signed with RCA Records.

More details about Lisa’s upcoming music have yet to be released.