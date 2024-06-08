Binibining Pilipinas presents 2024 candidates; reveals new crowns, bigger prizes for winners

The lovely candidates of the 60th Binibining Pilipinas pageant showed off their pasarela skills as they slayed the runway during the press presentation at the New Frontier Theater on June 7.

Wearing one-piece black swimsuits from Dia Ali by Justine Aliman, the candidates charmed the members of media and pageant sponsors with their fierce performance in a spectacular program produced by Aika Events and Productions.

Held exactly a month before the pageant's grand coronation night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the press presentation program also revealed new details about the pageant.

After the presentation of 40 candidates, current titleholders -- Bb. Pilipinas International Angelica Lopez and Bb. Pilipinas Globe Anna Lakrini -- unveiled the new crowns to be bestowed to their respective successors. Created by jeweler Manny Halasan, both crowns feature ethical diamonds and were designed based on the iconic Binibining Pilipinas logo.

Prizes for this year's winners were also revealed. The two runners-up will receive P400,000 each, while the new Bb. Pilipinas International and Bb. Pilipinas Globe titleholders will get P1 million each.

The much-awaited grand coronation night of the 60th Binibining Pilipinas pageant will be held on 7 July at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, and will feature performances from Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, and SB19. Former Binibini queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordovez, MJ Lastimosa, and Kylie Versoza will host the program, while other former Binibini queens are expected to grace the event.