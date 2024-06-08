Basilan security landscape up in forum

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Brigade commanders of the AFP-Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WMC) have presented their respective accomplishments in the implementation of the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program and Conflict Management in areas covered under the AFP-WMC area of responsibility in Mindanao.

Basilan Province-based 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin V Luzon said yesterday the SALW Management forum was held at Limketkai Luxe Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday.

Luzon presented Basilan’s journey in implementing the SALW Management Program and Conflict Management in the province in cooperation with the Basilan Provincial government.

Luzon discussed the security landscape of Basilan province and the complexities of these security challenges.

He also discussed the 101st Brigade campaign and their current efforts in implementing the SALW program and conflict management.

The presentation also includes the issues and challenges faced in its implementation, opportunities that can be exploited, and recommendations.

He also attributed the success of the implementation of the SALW program and conflict management to the significant contribution of the battalions in collaboration with the Local Government Units, stakeholders, and the willingness of the people of the province to achieve peace and development.

According to Luzon the SALW program and conflict resolutions have contributed to the recovery of loose firearms and support the Moro Islamic Liberation Front Normalization Track and Moro National Liberation Front Transformation Program.

Presidential Adviser for Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, Senior Undersecretary Isidro L. Purisima in his message during the forum commended the Provincial Government of Basilan for being a good model in the implementation of the SALW program.