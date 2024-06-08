Avanzado, Ramos conquer IRONKIDS

Eleora Avanzado and Euan Ramos showcased remarkable performances as they led their respective divisions in the premier age category of the Choco Hero IRONKIDS event held at the Subic Bay Boardwalk early Saturday.

Despite the event emphasizing fun and participation with a non-timed race, clockings were recorded to assess the youngsters’ performances in the triathlon, which served as a prelude to Sunday’s premier full-distance IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay races.

Avanzado clocked 03:43 in the swim leg, maintaining her lead to edge out Celinda Raagas in a close finish in the girls’ 13-14 division. She completed the bike segment in 12:32 and finished the run in 08:15, achieving a total time of 26:34 over the 250-meter swim, 6-kilometer bike ride, and 2-kilometer run.

Raagas followed closely with a total time of 26:49, recording 03:56 in the swim, 12:31 in the bike, and 08:19 in the run. Eliesse dela Cruz secured third place with a time of 29:01.

Ramos dominated the boys’ 13-14 division from start to finish, posting a total time of 22:37 (03:11 in the swim, 10:52 in the bike, and 06:51 in the run), outpacing Joan Marcelo, who finished with a time of 24:05. David Mora claimed third place with a time of 24:31.

In the 11-12 category (200m swim, 4km bike, and 1.5km run), Maria Isabella Raagas emerged victorious with a top time of 21:15 (02:54 in the swim, 08:53 in the bike, and 06:57 in the run). Venice Delantar and Nicole Thomas followed in second and third with times of 22:20 and 23:05, respectively.

Kurt Cruz led the boys’ 11-12 category, timing 20:35 (02:56 in the swim, 08:41 in the bike, and 06:40 in the run). Travis Acuavera and Phil Cayetano finished with times of 21:29 and 22:25, respectively.