Adopt national health program

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the adoption of the National Objectives for Health (NOH) of the Department of Health (DoH) from 2023 to 2028.

Marcos, in Memorandum Circular 53, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 4 June, noted that the national objectives for health serve as the medium-term strategy for strengthening the health care system in the country.

“Consistent with the abovementioned State policies, and pursuant to DoH’s mandate as the lead agency responsible for setting the country’s policy direction on health, the National Objectives for Health 2023-2028 was formulated to serve as the country’s medium-term strategy for strengthening the country’s health sector,” Marcos said.

The President underscored the adoption of the NOH 2023-2028 is aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 for the development of the country’s health sector under the Marcos administration, anchored on “AmBisyon Natin 2040.”

Malacañang said the AmBisyon Natin 2040 reflected the collective long-term vision and aspirations of the Filipino and highlights the promotion of good health as one of the key strategies towards economic and social transformation.