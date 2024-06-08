Adamson, Tay Tung go for gold

Unbeaten teams Adamson University and Bacolod Tay Tung clash for supremacy in the exciting 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) gold medal match Sunday at the Adamson University Gym main court.

Explosive action between two of the finest high school volleyball programs gets under way at 4 p.m. following the 2 p.m. battle for bronze pitting National University-Nazareth School against Kings’ Montessori School.

The Lady Baby Falcons are out to add the SGVIL crown to their collection following their flawless conquest of University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86.

Adamson hurdled its first five outings including a dominating 25-19, 25-17, 25-17, straight sets win over the Lady Bullpups in the semifinal last Thursday.

“We thank the Lord for this opportunity that He brought us to the Finals. I guess we’ll just continue to work hard for the things we have to work on, especially our passing, attacking, and everything that’s still kind of inconsistent,” Lady Baby Falcons coach JP Yude said.

Yude pins his hopes on UAAP Season 86 Most Valuable Player Shaina Nitura, who blasted 17 points in the semis, to carry Adamson to the top podium in her last hurrah before moving up to the seniors’ division.

Backing Nitura up are reliable wingers Samantha Cantada and Abegail Segui, battle-tested middles Mary Ann del Moral and Lhouriz Tuddao, and top setter Felicity Sagaysay.

However, Adamson is in for a tough grind against the reigning Palarong Pambansa champion Bacolod Tay Tung, which placed third in the inaugural edition last year.