Abuse of power

Abuse of political power, or of government position, is something that seems normal in this land, where the law applies, generally, merely to the poor and the dispossessed. The rich, the famous and the powers that be, they violate the law with impunity. If ever brought to court, the elites buy freedom at will. This is the miserable objective condition prevailing in the Philippines.

As Senate President, during a session, Atty. Jose Avelino, remarked. “…. What are we in power for? We are not hypocrites. Why should we pretend to be saints when we are not? We are not angels. And besides, when we die, we will all go to hell. Anyway, it is preferable to go to hell, since there are no investigations, no Secretary of Justice, no Secretary of Interior to go after us.” (Other published accounts maintained Avelino said the above in Malacañang Palace as he “lectured” President Elpidio Quirino “on the realities of Philippine politics — editor).

A typical and concrete example of abuse of political power is the almost daily occurrence of officials violating the use of the busway along EDSA. Add to this the high officials escorted by rogue motorcycle-driving police escorts shoving away ordinary motorists along our national roads and skyways.

I call them hoodlums on the road. Just in passing, I recall, that then-President Rodrigo Duterte refused to be driven within Metro Manila streets because of the traffic inconveniences he said he would create

Now let me go to the burning water issue in Bohol. Water rights, for years, have been an issue in the area even upon the assumption to office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with him ordering government officials to get their acts together to ensure a steady supply of potable water for all households in the country. That seemed to have been a shout in the wilderness, as far as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) are concerned. No urgency.

Right now, there is a heated conflict and legal dispute on the issue whereby Balilihan, Bohol local government unit and the Department of Public Works and Highways installed a water production facility within the jurisdiction of the Sevilla municipality, where Bugwak Spring is located. That’s good intention by the proponent.

A private party or a real estate business outfit, Metropolitan Realty, got entangled in the process because they owned the lot adjacent to the spring by the Loboc River and where the water equipment project is ongoing. The firm told me they were taken for granted since Balilihan and DPWH never informed them of the project they would undertake in the area.

Among other things, in a phone call with Mayor [Maria Pureza] Chatto, I asked her about the permits necessary for what they did and she told me that they secured all the required permits. However, I was surprised to know that the permits do not include anything from the Sevilla LGU and Metropolitan Realty. It is apparent that the Sevilla LGU and the private lot owner were taken for granted by both the Balilihan LGU and DPWH.

I also discovered there was no notice to the public of the project undertaken; surprisingly, nowhere, only in Sevilla town. Whether all that was done with intent or due to oversight, The Bridge would only be able to speculate that the political power and might of Chatto were in the picture.

Let me add an important point here that Balilihan has no Conditional Water Permit for the site at Barangay Magsaysay, Sevilla from the NWRB. In fact, I’m validating information that what they have for another site has already expired.

Since the project is being undertaken by DPWH, I got District Engineer John Gascon to comment on the issue. It was revelation. He told me that they need not ask for permits from Sevilla and from the private lot owner based on his understanding of Presidential Decree 1067 Series of 1976 under Article 51.

The provision refers to the three-meter easement from the edge of the river. I tend not to believe that the DPWH official isn’t aware that easements are for public use and that no structures are allowed to be installed there. The recent Court Order demolition of structures at the Alona Tagbilaran beach easement area is proof that no structures are allowed on it. Well, the property owners adjacent to the easement have prior rights for its and the public use but never to put up structures.

The signs, in my mind, are clear. Abuse of power with impunity. Perhaps, the Chattos are saying what are we in power for?

