5,000 Filipino-Chinese community members to join 'FFCCCII Lakad Magkaibigan' to celebrate Independence Day

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII), along with other prominent Filipino-Chinese community associations such as the Filipino Chinese Amateur Athletic Federation (FCAAF) and others, in collaboration with the Manila City government and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), will lead a pre-Independence Day civic walk called “FFCCCII Lakad Magkaibigan,” which is expected to draw over 5,000 participants. The event will take place on Sunday, 9 June, starting at 6:00 am.

The walk will start at the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge and Binondo Church in Manila's Binondo district and end at the Bonifacio and Katipunan Revolution Shrine along Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila.

At the shrine, the diverse groups will participate in a flower offering rite, a flag-raising ceremony, and a short program led by FFCCCII President, Dr. Cecilio K. Pedro; Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna; Vice-Mayor Yul Servo; and other community leaders, who will deliver speeches.