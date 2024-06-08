4Ps ward hauls ASEAN games gold

A social welfare program beneficiary reigned victorious and secured a gold medal for the Philippines in the 13th ASEAN School Games being held from 1 to 7 June at the Hoa Xuan Stadium in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Ana Bhianca Espenilla is a Grade 10 student from Masbate Sports Academy and a recipient of support from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

She dominated the javelin throw competition and will bring home the gold medal after a hurl of 52.07 meters.

“The DSWD and the entire nation celebrate Espenilla’s triumph. You make us all in the DSWD very proud of your accomplishment,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao said.

Cycle of poverty ends

Espenilla is the daughter of a rice farmer and housewife, Beverly Gebelaguin Espenilla from Buenos Aires, San Fernando, Masbate.

“Their household is one of the beneficiaries of the 4Ps.

The program aims to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty by investing in human capital.

“4Ps provides cash grants to improve their health, nutrition, and education, particularly for the youth of up to 18 years old,” Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson said.

The 4Ps is the flagship program of the national government on poverty reduction and social development implemented by the DSWD that seeks to help extremely poor households nationwide.